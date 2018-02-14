Building our new Bergamont Encore Elite bikes

3 riders, 2 filmers, 6 bikes. Lots of good times.
That’s pretty much how I’d describe the DWClub supported riders . Are we a team? Not really. Team suggests sporting connotations – don’t get me wrong, we race alright – but we’re about more than that.
We formed out of a desire to expose riders from regions that have been neglected for too long. Then, we thought about all the things we’d like to do. That might be skatepark one week, skiing the next week, an Enduro race, a big DH bike line, a World cup. It just goes on. So that’s what we’re doing.
There is no format. It’ll about having fun, and documenting that.
Our riders are a diverse bunch who you might not group together at first glance, and that’s why its so good. Everyone is different which makes it liberal and focussed on the individual.
Mick is a mechanic on Westgate Road in Newcastle; Louise is a softly spoken Islander who goes to university in Fort William; James, well, he’s a mix between a Geordie shore star and Phil Atwil. I have no other way to describe him other than atoms clashing together to create an absolute pinner.
That makes us a trio of characters, true individuals under one big northern sombrero.
We have sponsors who believe in fun too, which is a wonderful thing. Our belief is that talent should get support to shine no matter their financial background, as long as they are grafters themselves.
Bergamont were our first partner to come on board and are our title sponsor as it were. We love them. I mean, here’s a brand, straight from the guts of Hamburg, not afraid to be who they are and have some grit with it. There’s a perfect match with us really. Plus, the bikes are awesome. Our Encores and Straitlines look the dogs nuts. We knew this from top world cup riders who’d told us as much, then we rode them, then we were sold.
Vittoria were next. Who? They are an italian tyre manufacturer who are massive in XC and Road, and now they are moving into DH and Enduro with the kind of reckless abandon and aggressiveness that I like.
They are disruptors. Why accept the status quo? They are the fastest rolling tyres we’ve ever tried, mainly thanks to the graphene, 4c compound mix. And yet, they grip like a m***F*** . The Mota and Martello are our weapons of choice.
Funn soon came on board, and with a heritage of Sam Hill smashing world championship runs to bit on their components , it was good enough for us.
Granite design make sure we can work on our bikes in any situation thanks to their ingenious stand and tool strap. Royal, with their new laid bike and subtle styled range and 7 protection round out our bike industry supporter list, and we couldn’t be happier.
What will we be doing?
Riding bikes. Reading cool magazines. Having fun. No fluff.
Will we be racing and attending events?
Yes – you’ll be able to see us SDA races, PMBA races, Muckmedden events The British National DH champs, The Naughty Northumbrian, ‘Ard Rock, Scottish Enduro races.
Can we follow you?
Whey aye. (Yes) You can follow us on instagram via @descentworld, you can subscribe to us on Youtube at /descentworld and on Facebook at /descentworld .
You can keep up to date with the riders and their antics on Instagram. (sometimes PG advisoy…)
Louise: @louise_anna_
James Purvis: james.purvis
Mick: michael_skinny_mick_easton
See you mid turn, roost in your face.