Building our new Bergamont Encore Elite bikes

3 riders, 2 filmers, 6 bikes. Lots of good times.

That’s pretty much how I’d describe the DWClub supported riders . Are we a team? Not really. Team suggests sporting connotations – don’t get me wrong, we race alright – but we’re about more than that.

We formed out of a desire to expose riders from regions that have been neglected for too long. Then, we thought about all the things we’d like to do. That might be skatepark one week, skiing the next week, an Enduro race, a big DH bike line, a World cup. It just goes on. So that’s what we’re doing.

There is no format. It’ll about having fun, and documenting that.

Our riders are a diverse bunch who you might not group together at first glance, and that’s why its so good. Everyone is different which makes it liberal and focussed on the individual.

Mick is a mechanic on Westgate Road in Newcastle; Louise is a softly spoken Islander who goes to university in Fort William; James, well, he’s a mix between a Geordie shore star and Phil Atwil. I have no other way to describe him other than atoms clashing together to create an absolute pinner.

That makes us a trio of characters, true individuals under one big northern sombrero.

We have sponsors who believe in fun too, which is a wonderful thing. Our belief is that talent should get support to shine no matter their financial background, as long as they are grafters themselves.