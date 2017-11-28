Muckmedden Falkirk Enduro

Of all things to do in November – there’s the dreaded Christmas splurge getting near after all – hosting an Enduro event that has 4 races in one day seems like lunacy.

Yet, 400 or so racers, aged from grom sized (Under 6!) through to the battle hardened (Read: Veterans) would completely disagree with that mantra given the amount of bikes and smiles on show at the Muckmedden Falkirk Enduro at the weekend.

The event continues with Muckmedden’s vibe of inclusiveness, a refreshing site to see in the world of mountain biking. This definitely had a family atmosphere about it, and parents could get some serious miles in if they had their sprogs with them – after chaperoning them round the Mini Muck Funduro (6-11) course, they could race then the day and night Enduro as well.

Taking place at Greenrig Bike Park and the Callander Estate trails (simply across the road from each other) the event village was packed out, with Canada Wood Bar and kitchen doing a roaring trade and lots of folk getting stuck into Greenrig cycles as well. The event was well supported with Saracen and Bird both showing their wares in the paddock.

The day started crisp and bright, with a very clear frost on the ground fading away under the glare of the morning sun. With a definite buzz in the air to take away the chill, number boards were mounted and the 6-11 years young muckers took on their own version of Enduro with 4 stages round the bike park.

There were plenty of smiles, a few tears and a few youngsters giving their parents a run for their money as well!

As the morning went on, the event village began to swell as riders prepared to take on the day time Enduro – 4 timed stages ranging from the very physical stage 1 through to the more technical stages 3 and 4. There was lots of chat about the doubles on Stage 2 with a lot of riders stopping to watch the proceedings before heading up to tackle the stage; some more successfully than others!

With the wind having a certain bite about it, riders seemed pleased to find sweedish log fires on the go back at HQ after taking on stage 4 in the evening light.

The outside catering was proving very popular with riders as the lights were being attached and tested around the pump track at the back of the bike shop.

There were certainly less riders signed up for the night time event but those who stayed the course certainly seemed to having one heck of a time, with the trails taking on a new dimension in the dark . Many seemed a little apprehensive about the roots on Stage 3 , with a few hidden snipers that were tricky enough to negotiate in the day time becoming a real menace in the dark!

With racing concluded a little earlier than expected there was a healthy crowd of 100 or so riders around for the podiums where Michael Simmonds and Sofia Christiansen were announced as the overall winners of this unique event.

You can find the full results on Roots and Rain.

Don’t forget to follow Muckmedden on Facebook to keep up to date with all the latest news.