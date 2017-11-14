SDA dates for 2018 – and British Champs at Glencoe

News in from the SDA, and it’s exciting times as not only is the calendar full of stacked out, brilliant venues but the British National Champs will be held at Glencoe, home of what might just be the best DH track in Britain.

Innerleithen is back – an all time favourite.

This will also be the 20th year that the SDA have been runnning (it was under another name to start with) and we’ll be pleased to be there again – you can see how much the series has developed over that time period by checking out this old report here .



Glencoe gets the National Champs!

As ever, the SDA series remains a firm favourite of ours here at Descent-World and we’re as committed as ever to ensuring this series gets the coverage and support it deserves. These folk work tirelessly so we can all tear up some of the best DH tracks in Britain.

The dates are as follow.

Ae Forest 14th – 15th April, SDA Round 1, Regional A

Fort William 12th-13th May, National Championships Round 2 & SDA Round 2, National UCI C1

Innerleithen 16th-17th June, SDA Round 3, Regional A

Glencoe 21st-22nd July, British Championships,

National Double Points

Dunkeld 18th-19th August, SDA Round 4, Regional A

Fort William 1st-2nd September, Scottish Championships &

SDA Round 5, Regional Double Points

Rounds 2 & 5 will be a double header where National & Championship Points will be awarded as well as SDA series points towards your best 4 out of 5. Were excited about 2018 and are looking forward to the year ahead and introducing some new, and old, riders to the SDA experience.