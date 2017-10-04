The Naughty Northumbrian Enduro – Report

The UK’s wildest Enduro event? Billed as an event by the organisers that was utterly unique and with website blurb such as “Don’t expect trail centre terrain though – this is big country with some technical and steep riding” The Naughty Northumbrian certainly tested every competitor, from those who raced the 3 stage “lites” route to overall event winner Ben Cathro who described it as “a challenge to be savoured” With 440 riders entered pre event, this inaugural event certainly looked the part when racers started arriving on a fine Friday evening in the Coquet Valley of Northumberland, situated next to the Otterburn ranges. Scott and Bergamont were key supporters of the event, along with Alpkit, Lowepro and Mountain fuel and for a first event the expo looked great. It’s hard to remember how much events like ‘Ard Rock have developed in the 4 years since they began. The event, which was a collaboration between local race organisers NDH (Carl Davison), the adventure race organiser High Fell events (Barry Kemp) and Descent World ltd was the first national level gravity mtb event held in Northumberland for nearly 20 years.

The sunset on Friday evening, looking over to Windygyle was quite something. Sadly, the weather wasn’t to stay as glorious.

Looking down into the first major transition along side the River Alwin and into Milkhope (Kidland Forest )

The “blackie” is a tough breed of sheep that is commonly seen grazing the Cheviot hills. They seemed slightly intrigued to see 400 riders scrabbling for grip here in the National Park.

The media team from DWAgency were lucky enough to have been donated a Mitsubishi for the weekend, allowing them to access some of the remote terrain a little more easily. The blue, ltd edition Barabarian certainly got some attention but the ‘squids’ were under strict instruction not to drive it!

Come Saturday morning, after more than a few had sampled some beer from Hadrian and Border and Brewery in the marquee riders set off to see what lay in store for them. With a mix of stages ranging from the fairly mellow stage 1, designed to ease riders into the day , Stage 2 proved to be a baptism of fire for those who had perhaps came expecting trail centre terrain. Stage 3 was met with many a curse but the great riders amongst the field took to it with a fair craic and it’s raw nature was welcomed by some. Stage 4 was a beast – we watched so many riders struggling to get down it cleanly but it also brought some huge grins – this is a great track in the dry that simply got battered by the wet weather. Stage 5 proved one of the most popular of the day along with stage 2 and as for stage 6 – we’ll say wait for the video! To a lot of riders, it was challenge accepted on Saturday in the fair conditions and there was plenty of egging other riders on throughout the day. Come Sunday, with the rain returned, stages 3 and 4 proved beyond most people, but the 272 rider who stayed the course truly embraced the challenge and big grins proved as much.

Sally Buckworth destroyed the senior womens field, with her nearest rival being Melody Fife who was equally impressive in the 14-18 category.

Stage 1 got a mixed reception from riders with the general consensus being that it perhaps should have been a little longer.

The climb to “that stage” 6.

Stage 5 was a cracker – it’s open canopy really letting the light in and allowing riders to attack the terrain. These Pizza’s from Pedalling Squares were a revelation, situated at the bottom of stages 2 and 5. It gave riders a chance to reset, fuel up and get ready for long transition to Stage 3. Hadrian and Border Brewery were a big supporter of the event, supplying a Naughty Northumbrian ale, which no doubt caused a few sore heads on the Sunday!

Local man Adam Bell joined Bill Reid and DJ Jake Marsh after the slideshows were played. There was a great atmosphere amongst the 150 or so who chose to utilise the area. With hindsight this could have been run a little smoother and a louder PA system will be required next year along with some seating in the beer tent.