Scottish talent: Louise Ferguson

Louise Ferguson first hit our radars last year with her ballsy riding and ability to absolutely destroy sections of the gnarliest track. Since then, we’ve watched her steadily progress to a point where she looks strong, stylish and fast on the bike. She’s part of a new wave of Scottish female talent that are turning heads without even realising it. They let their riding do the talking and we like that.

We caught up with her post Fort William SDA.

Descent-World : Can you tell us your name, age, and where you come from?

My name is Louise Ferguson, I’m 21 and I live in Fort William

Descent-World : How long have you been racing?

It must be around 2 year’s now.

Descent-World: What inspired you to start racing?

Friends really, I have always watched mountain biking/rode a bike with my brothers but it was friends who got me interested. The first race I went to was in 2015 where I tagged along to student champs. It was a laugh and after that I was hooked on the atmosphere. I made the decision to do as many as I could get to the summer after.

Descent-World: You’re at most of the SDA races – what makes them so good?

Definitely the people. It’s a really relaxed feel at SDA races because the organisers, racers and marshall’s are all there for a good time. I love being a small part of that and meeting other folk that are just as excited about riding as I am. Not really sure what I’d do without them!

Descent-World: We like a bit of geek knowledge here at Descent-World so do you know the best ever position a rider from Scotland has finished in a senior world cup DH race?

Greg Williamson is smashing it at the moment, I think his best position was 6th last year? But this is a tough one because I know there are other’s racing but I don’t know of any making it in the top 10..

Kinda cheated for this question though and asked a friend for others and he mentioned Stu Thomson got 4th!

(Ed; bang on, would have got extra points for stating he was 5th till houseman got disqualified for smoking weed!)

Descent-World: Favourite track and why?

It’s got to be Aberfeldy because its got a bit of everything; some fast sections, tight spots in the trees, some rooty goodness and a big feature at the top. It’s one of the most interesting tracks, especially when the weather changes!

It’s RAD to hear a new school rider that loves an old skool track such as Dunkeld. Louise getting sendy on the rock drop at the top of track.

Descent-World: Who’s your favourite rider to watch and who do you look up to?

I love watching Casey Brown ride, she looks like she is having the most fun and her riding is incredible. But its hard not to admire Rachel Atherton for flying down the tracks.

Steve Bradley and Alastair Maclennan are Fort William locals who put the time in digging trails, coaching the young ones and racing in the grand veteran category. (I’m hoping I can still ride a bike when im over 50 let a lone race like Steve and Alastair!)

They’re pretty inspiring to know and race alongside. I definitely look up to the two of them and a bunch of other local riders who make the riding round here fun.

Descent-World: Do you do anything else aside from ride and race?

Between studying and working as a lifeguard, I spend most of my spare time riding bikes or just being outdoors through some kind of sport. We are pretty spoilt in Fort William for climbing, snowboarding and wild swimming spots.

Descent-World: Where do you see yourself in ten years time?

I have no idea where I’ll end up in ten years but hopefully I’ll have a working bike, some people around to go riding with, some sweet trails and if i am real lucky…..a trail dog.

Descent-World: How many hours a day do you spend on Instagram and who’s account should we be following?

Probably too many! @4Xeuan is doing some cool stuff for getting folk into riding if you fancy it and Jerry of the day provides all the hilarity, always make’s me laugh or cringe.

Descent-World: Favourite style set up – factory or flannel shirt?

Um.. factory I guess but I’ll let you know when I turn pro free rider and up my flannel game

Descent-World: Lastly, boost or scrub?

Easy, boost because I definitely can’t scrub! Haha

You can follow Louise on Instagram, and see a mixture of factory attire and boosts wearing flannel shirts!

Photos: Descent-World and K Brembo.