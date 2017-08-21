Scottish Talent: Jamie Edmondson

Jamie Edmondson is arguably the fastest and brightest star of Scottish DH riding in the male age group categories. He’s setting times that can match the Elite riders of the sport, and can throw down with some serious style too, which makes us a massive him of him here at Descent-World. We grabbed 5 minutes with him in our second “Fresh talent” mini interview

Descent-World : Can you tell us your name, age, and where you come from?

My name is Jamie Edmondson, 16 years old and I live near Aviemore in the Cairngorms.

Descent-World : How long have you been racing?

I’ve been racing downhill since I was 9 and did my first SDA when I was 12

Descent-World: What inspired to start racing downhill?

I used to live near Fort William and watching the World Cup when I was younger definitely made me want to race downhill from the start

Descent-World: You’re at most of the SDA races – what makes them so good?

They have a really relaxed atmosphere compared to nationals which is cool and you get to ride with your mates which gets pretty wild at points.

piece”

Descent-World: Favourite track and why?

Probably Schladming, it’s 9 minutes of steep slatey turns with some sketchy hucks in between – what’s not to love

Descent-World: Who’s your favourite rider to watch and who do you look up to?

I’m a big fan of Josh Brycelands style, he just seems to have the right balance of flat out and chilled. I definitely look up to people like Minnar and Gwin because they’re so consistent and know how to put down a solid race run.

Descent-World: Do you do anything else aside from ride and race?

I ski in the winter but I ride so many different types of bikes that I don’t really get bored of them

Descent-World: Where do you see yourself in ten years time?

Hopefully making a career out of racing and doing well at it at the top

Descent-World: How many hours a day do you sped on Instagram and who’s account should we be following?

Too many to count… / David McMillan for some corner destroying and big whips

Descent-World: Favourite style set up – factory or flannel shirt?

There’s definitely some rad factory setups out there (Finn Iles Mont-st-Anne kit was sick)

Descent-World: Lastly, boost or scrub?

BOOST!

Images: Bremner, Linton, Edmondson.