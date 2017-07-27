4X Wednesdays comes to Fort William

The 4X pro tour has kept Fort William on the world circuit.

Photo: Charles A Robertson

Laid back, fun, and some mad skills on show from British DH champion Greg Williamson, 4XWorld Champs Silver medallist Luke Cryer and some Scottish flyers like Gemmell, Blyth and Debs Primrose.

Starting at 4 pm there will be an open session – ride the full track, session some lines or get some coaching from our 4X Pro Tour Riders. There will be a full media crew on site capturing all the action and the vibe will be laid back with good music and set for some fun times. The Pinemarten cafe at Nevis Range will be open until late serving discounted food for all with a live stream of the 4X World Championships from Val di Sole on the big screen, so even if riding isn’t your thing or you are the designated driver, come along for a fun evening!



The last 4X Wednesday we attended was one heck of an event.



The 4X event has some heritage – check out the legends racing in this video!

4X Wednesdays founder, Euan Rossi is keen to keep the grass roots of MTB alive and the beauty of 4X is that it is accessible for everyone – “ 4X Wednesdays is for everyone. No matter your skill level we always love to see people having fun on bikes. Everyone from beginner to professional has something to enjoy on a small bike on a 4X track, and the track at Nevis Range is perfect for it. All are welcome and hopefully you will learn some new skills, meet some new people and most importantly have a fun session on your bike!“

4x Wednesdays runs voluntarily as a non-profit group.

Wristbands will be on sale and any proceeds from the night will go directly to funding grass roots racing for young riders in Scotland.