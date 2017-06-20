Death Grip The Movie Book

You haven’t seen Death Grip yet? It’s progressive, filmed with skill, and combines high quality riding with real film making.

Couple with that, some of the imagery taken while shooting the film is simply superb. This is a book to savour, take your time over and then go out and tear the trail a new one.

The most progressive mountain bike movie of recent times gets the paper and ink treatment.

DEATHGRIP BOOK documents the 12+ months of shredding and filming that went into the making of Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough’s landmark movie project.

From the dust-storm berm destroying in South Africa to dank woodland steeze in California to lush Madeira to moonscape Utah, and with a stop off at home in the UK, get down with DEATHGRIP’s outrageously stylish crew over 172 pages of the finest printed matter.

Field notes from the movie’s cast and crew give unrestricted access to the world of DEATHGRIP, while epic galleries from a number of the sport’s best photographers give alternative angles on the movie’s standout moments.

You can purchase the book here .