PMBA Enduro Series Lee Quarry and Havok Hill

James Dickens on stage 4 “lean it boy”

—–

Round 2 of the PMBA enduro series was held at Lee Quarry and Havok Hill bike park in the heart of England. This is the 4th time the PMBA has held an enduro at this location and 2017 saw record numbers entering and completing the race.

The race covered approx 23 miles with 3500 feet of climbing and a total of 6 stages. 3 stages based at Lee Quarry and 2 very different stages at Havok Hill. Stage 3 was a so called transitional stage positioned between Lee Quarry and Havok Hill and hearing the rider feedback proved to be one of the more popular stages. “I nearly shat myself going off that drop off jump, but what an immense stage!!” Round 2 was staged over 2 days, Saturday was all day practice and Sunday was game on all day.



Stage 3 breaking up the transition from Lee Quarry to Havok Hill, from jump into steep drop “like jumping into an abyss”

Lee Quarry is full of twisting and winding trails that start off right at the top of the hill. Imagine an oversized playground for mountain bikers, as a riding centre its ideal for sessioning and building up your skills, but once Kev has had his way and designed the courses there’s rocks, jumps, drops and tight berms to contend with.



Andy Scofield in the chute that separates the top of stage 6 to the bike park style jump park



Katie Clarke (Garage Bikes) took the win in the women’s U21



Keeping it low in the jumps on stage 6

HavoK bike park is run by Matt Lambert and his crew, within their forest they have made great use of the steep forest and there’s a superb mix of full on downhill trails as well as freeride and dirt jumps. The park is aimed at all levels of riders from beginners to full on gravity adrenaline junkies, BMX riders to downhillers.



After a lengthy transition Havok Bike Park sharp gets you back in the zone



Tom Wilson racing for MTB Monster gets the award for highest whip of the day, he won his category U19 men and recorded the 4th fastest time of the day.



Harry Collinge giving the tabletop some rad skills free style



Shortly after the tabletop was a rocky built gap jump



Stage 5 (the beast) in Havok was an all out natural trail with mud, ruts and rocks thrown in

Havok Hill is where the gravity enduro came into play. With stages 4 and 5 in this forested area, there were huge tabletops, rocky gap jumps, rock gardens and steep berms to contend with. I overheard Tom Wilson of MTB Monster stating that “the huge tabletop was the best jump he’d ridden in some time”. So much so he and fellow riders sessioned it for ages to the delight of the spectators about. Havok Hill was a complete contrast to the Quarry as there was slick mud in places as it was far more sheltered from the wind and sun.



The Cotic lads caught me sniping a photo of them checking out the tabletop

The elite race was won by James Swinden (Cotic) in a superb 8:49.29 with Ian Austermuhle (Hope factory racing) a fraction under 12 seconds behind and placed 3rd was Edward Roberts (One Planet Adventure) 32.97secs behind James. Rebecca Baraona won the women open race in a stunning 10:35.32, which was 1:31.88 ahead of her closest rival Rebecca Preece and 3rd place open women was Sian Dillon. For a complete and full rundown of the results, head over to roots and rain here you’ll note in the results stage 2 is absent as a result of an incorrect implementation of a new part of the timing system.



The top 5 elite men



James and Olly (Hamsterley Trailblazers) relaxing after the 23 mile route



Riders comparing times and checking out their competition

So that’s round 2 done and dusted. For the official video of the event head over to this link brought to you by whitenosugar

For a full run down of the next events head over to the pmba website here

See you all at Kirroughtree on the weekend of 2nd July 2017, I’ll leave you with some more images from the weekend.



Stage 3 was fast and furious



Stage 4 in Havok had steep berms and mud to man up to



Tom Wilson sessioning the stage 4 tabletop



Heading back after a tough 23 miles. That’s all folks, see you at Kirroughtree