Glencoe SDA Round 3 2017.

There is no doubting that Glencoe Mountain Resort went out on a limb when they built the now famous black run track. It’s steep, rocky, fast and loose. In short, it’s a track for those who wish to push themselves, no matter how fast or slow you are, this track will challenge you.
It is a true DH track.
Saturday started bright and as Britain started to feel a mini heat wave so the punctures and crashes started up the hill. Pete Walton, so often a contender for victory is the masters category suffered a big crash and by Sunday was laid up at home in Newcastle. Ben Cathro reported back with a “50% success rate – 2 flats in four runs” .
For most though, practice was an affair to relish as the conditions allowed riders to stay warm, get loads of runs in and push those tyres into the famed glacial rock as hard as they fancied.
With only a week to go until the World Cup in Fort William , we had expected a few world cup pros to attend, in the end the ferocity of the track at Glencoe probably kept them away, but South African Champ Stefan Garlicki took opportunity to race before the world cup. . They were, of course, never going to take any victory without a fight and there were some impressive rides through the weekend from riders in every category.
Read on as we bring you a visual recap from the weekends proceedings.
From South Africa to Glencoe. It was great to see Stefan Garlicki out on track and getting in some vital prep on Scottish terrain before the big show next weekend. While the Highlands don’t suffer crocs or lions, there is some big game of other sorts littering the side of this rock filled track. Garlicki negotiated it well.
The track at Glencoe has been improved ten fold over the last decade and it is down to some serious graft. Salutes to the track building team.
The new jumps at the bottom of the track certainly proved popular throughout the weekend. They added an element of fun to a notoriously hard track….
There were of course a few inevitables about this race though – punctures and crashes!
Fraser Houston, aka Frisky Fras, has been the driver in a lot of the building done here at Glencoe. 2nd in senior.
It wasn’t dry all weekend, with storms coming down on Saturday. Just a wee hiccup to proceedings.
Youth winner Jamie Edmondson floating out into the air above Rannoch Moor and the daisy chain chairlift. His time would have placed him 2nd in Expert.
Zander Todd was hauling all weekend on a new Demo. His time was respectable amongst the entire field and not just juvenile.
Who say’s old boys can’t jump? Simon Cheung , 1st in masters.
Junior winner Calum Brown
BBQ, Beers and a serious bit of crack on Saturday evening. The SDA vibe was strong over the weekend.
Boosh! Does it get any better than Glencoe in the dry and being able to come out of berms like this? Chris Reynolds boosting it to the senior win.
Euan Thomson running 69 on his 29. Euan was doing this whole wheel thing long before any of the big teams. Great to see some ingenuity and engineering alive on the Scottish DH scene. 4th place Expert.
Another big W for Tom Coles and his chances of making it into elite for next are getting stronger each race.
1.3 seconds is all that seperated Stefan Garlicki and Big Benji Cathro. Lying 2nd after the first run, Ben laid down the hammer and proved a point. He won’t be racing at Fort William but is still king of the SDA races.
Thanks to all from the SDA, the racers, Glencoe Mountain Resort and gun slinger Keith Bremner. You can find full results here
