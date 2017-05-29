Glencoe SDA Round 3 2017.

Kai Bremner captured mid flight on the lower part of the course. Kai managed some spectacular riding, and crashes over the weekend but stayed strong to grab a second place behind Jamie Edmondson in youth.

It is a true DH track.

Saturday started bright and as Britain started to feel a mini heat wave so the punctures and crashes started up the hill. Pete Walton, so often a contender for victory is the masters category suffered a big crash and by Sunday was laid up at home in Newcastle. Ben Cathro reported back with a “50% success rate – 2 flats in four runs” .

For most though, practice was an affair to relish as the conditions allowed riders to stay warm, get loads of runs in and push those tyres into the famed glacial rock as hard as they fancied.

With only a week to go until the World Cup in Fort William , we had expected a few world cup pros to attend, in the end the ferocity of the track at Glencoe probably kept them away, but South African Champ Stefan Garlicki took opportunity to race before the world cup. . They were, of course, never going to take any victory without a fight and there were some impressive rides through the weekend from riders in every category.

Read on as we bring you a visual recap from the weekends proceedings.



From South Africa to Glencoe. It was great to see Stefan Garlicki out on track and getting in some vital prep on Scottish terrain before the big show next weekend. While the Highlands don’t suffer crocs or lions, there is some big game of other sorts littering the side of this rock filled track. Garlicki negotiated it well.



The track at Glencoe has been improved ten fold over the last decade and it is down to some serious graft. Salutes to the track building team.



The new jumps at the bottom of the track certainly proved popular throughout the weekend. They added an element of fun to a notoriously hard track….



There were of course a few inevitables about this race though – punctures and crashes!