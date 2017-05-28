Descent-World X Shredder Collab magazine

That’s right folks – Descent-World and Shredder have combined to bring you a one-off magazine.

Stacked to the rafters with an eclectic mix of content, this magazine is limited edition.

With features from Josh Bryceland, Chris Kilmurray, Stuart Leel and Tommy Wilkinson, interviews with David Munro and Craig Evans and artist spotlights on Lois Vero and Justin Lawrie this magazine is one you’ll be able to read time and time again.

You can purchase this magazine online here, or pick up a copy from the Descent-World stand at the Fort William world cup.

At only a fiver (£5), you’ll get 76 pages of awesome photography, humour, history, future and insights into the sub culture of mountain biking.

