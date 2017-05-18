The Great Glen Way – The Hard Way

In our latest collab project with Airdrop Bikes, Only What’s Necessary, Royal and 7idp we ventured along the Great Glen Way – just with a few detours.

Tackling the Great Glen Way by mountain bike is not a new thing, but adding in the various kinks, twists and turns that we did was something new.

Starting the route in Inverness, and heading along past Loch Ness into the hills, we rode an abundance of awesome Scottish single track.

Enjoy!

The trip was ably guided by Mark Clark and the music provided was from Trails and Ways, along with Sjowgren, Two Bay Area bands from California.