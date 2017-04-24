SDA Round 2: Innerleithen

Innerleithen is a staple of the DH scene – from the early days when Tom Ferguson and Eliot Campbell et all were digging trails right through till today, this hill of sitka spruce has provided many a memorable race for a few thousand folk.

Over the last few years the tracks had been in danger of becoming a bit stale, a little “business as usual” if you will, but this weekend was truly a blinder – fast and physical up top through to tight and fast in the mid section before a final flurry of steep loose turns sought to deliver a knockout punch for those who were tiring.

The track was taped wide in places so line choice became a factor and the weather stayed sunny all weekend turning the ground into a loose state where there was an ever ongoing search for traction. This was a conundrum of sorts – great weather but a slippy track!

There were a few talking points around the pits all weekend – with wether an Enduro bike (let alone rider….)would be able to challenge a DH bike, and a few old boys out of retirement to see if they could challenge young guns of modern day DH – read on to see more from the one of the best weekends racing seen in Britain for many a year.



Old school Clan Racing from Robert Cobain, he rode most of the weekend on his Giant ATX and then brought out the Giant DH for his second race run. One bike was 19 years old, the other 15 years old. He set a 3.16



Hazards of shooting dh racing is that sometimes trying to get a shot the rider gets out of control, lucky escape for both of us.



Tom Coles – Senior rider last year, this year the only expert rider to break 3 minutes. Heck of a ride fella.



Ben Cathro had a bit of a mare this weekend, crashes in practice and both race runs.



Blue skies bikes, sun, dust, smiles; Must the start of summer yeah….!