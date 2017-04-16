The Naughty Northumbrian Enduro – Sept 30th – October 1st

September 30th-October 1st will see a brand new Enduro event take place in the rugged and picturesque Northumberland National Park.

The Naughty Northumbrian will be based at the iconic Clennell Hall, at the head of the Coquet Valley in England’s most northerly, and most sparsely populated (68 people per sq KM ) county of Northumberland.

With two offerings – “The Full Naughty” – a 6 stage, 23 mile Enduro and the “Enduro Lite” – a 3 stage, 11 mile Enduro on offer the Naughty Northumbrian will take in a mix of alpine style forest trails through to flowing moorland terrain in the high country that borders Scotland.

With riding that will fit all styles (It’s not easy though – Think Tweedlove Valejuah as a rough comparison) , live music, beer, prizes and camping on offer, the Naughty Northumbrian is the perfect way to round off your season in style, all while tackling exclusive, technical trails that can’t be ridden at any other time.

The dig crew are currently working hard, re working a mixture of existing trails and creating 3 entirely new stages that will take you from High Fells down into fairy tale like valleys.

This is riding that is unique, superb and in area that is as close to real wilderness as you’ll find in England.

Keep an eye for more videos soon, and make sure you get your entries in for what could be one of the events of the year.

You can enter both events online at the Naughty Northumbrian website.