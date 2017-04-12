Rainbows and Radness with 7protection

The hills are calling and this season 7iDP have brought together some of the greatest riders to have ever raced mountain bikes. In the company of these legends are the fastest and most stylish names of the present and future. 4 World Champions in the shape of Steve Peat, Sam Hill, Nico Vouilloz and Fabien Barel are joined by Chris Akrigg, Adam Brayton, Craig Evans, Neko Mulally, Joe Barnes, Florian Nicolai and Mark Weir plus a host of others. Our family of riders mixes rainbow stripe speed with the style and attitude that embodies 7iDP The season has kicked off and the podiums have started rolling in, from the Enduro World Series to British Downhill 7iDP riders are primed for their best season yet.

We’ve got RADNESS! Racers are going against the clock for glory in 2017 but a lot of our guys are getting out there, exploring new places and finding their own limits, often with a lens pointed in their direction. Taking on everything from the EWS to UK downhill Craig Evans was part of the crew that helped Tommy Wilkinson take the Crankworx Deep Summer challenge in 2016. Style for many, many miles Craig will be ripping it up with the 50:01 crew all year long. The legend that is Chris Akrigg is back in Seven Protection for 2017 no doubt blowing our minds with his videos again. After shoulder surgery in the winter Chris is back on his bike and has some amazing plans up his sleeve for this year.

Ben Deakin comes to the 7iDP family for 2017 and will be keeping us entertained though the whole season. He started his year off in New Zealand and will be all over the UK and Europe with videos dropping into your screens all year long. Spreading their wheels far and wide the Trippin’ Fellaz will be keeping us entertained throughout the season with travels to far away riding spots. Their most recent release is from Nepal where they went in search of the Thorong La Pass set at 5400m above sea level, well worth checking out. The Dudes of Hazzard will also be running protection from 7iDP this season, Joe Barnes and new addition Lachlan Blair will be rocking 7iDP protection and coming up with video gold like their latest Dudementary.

The Enduro World Series has exploded in recent years and we’ve joined up with some of the best talent for 2017. Both the Canyon Factory Enduro and Rocky Mountain Urge bp teams have been Team World Champions and they go into 2017 as strong as ever. Storming into the EWS for 2017 Sam Hill leads out the Chain Reaction Cycles | Mavic team with Elliot Heap down for some enduro racing this year along with team manager Nigel Page. Flat pedals won a race last year and with full focus on enduro for 2017 all eyes are on Sam.

Justin Leov, Ines Thoma and Dude of Hazzard Joe Barnes make up the 2017 Canyon team and after two wild races in New Zealand and Tasmania Ines Thoma is currently 2nd in the series. Joe and Justin have battled hard and are clearly loving their racing this year and we’ve no doubt the rest of the season will give them the results they crave. 2016 Team Champions Rocky Mountain Urge bp carry on their winning group from 2016. Florian Nicolai, Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Sebastien Claquin will all be pushing for more top level results in 2017.

Headed up by 10 time World Champion Nico Vouilloz the Laiperre team will also be working with 7iDP in 2017. Adrien Dailly winner of the Tasmanian EWS race is joined by Remy Quillevere and Chloe Gallean for 2017. The Giant Factory Off-road Team rounds off our enduro teams for 2017. Josh Carlson and Rae Morrison are joined by young pinner McKay Vezina with their eyes set firmly on racing consistency. We wish all our teams the best of luck this year.

Neko Mulally tops off his recent move to the YT Mob joining the 7iDP family for the coming season. Back with Aaron Gwin the pair were last on a team together with Trek World Racing when the first 7iDP knee pads were in development. Legend of the downhill race scene, Steve Peat will be out on his big bike and helping us develop new products for SeveniDP. Sam Hill may be concentrating on the EWS but his downhill experience will flow to teammates Mike Jones and Elliot Heap racing the full World Cup Downhill series.

Keswick Kestrel Adam Brayton will continue to fly the flag for 7iDP off the back of his best season to date in 2016. A winter of training everything from moto to cyclocross sets him up for another cracking season that he kicked off with a win at the first SDA race a few weeks back. Craig Evans joined 7iDP last season and with a new season he’s ready to mix things up across the downhill race scene. Marcelo Gutiérrez, Eliot Jackson and Jacob Dickson will all be riding 7iDP as part of the Giant Factory Off-road Team.