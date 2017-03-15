Hidden Switzerland: Ticino

Project funded by Swiss International Air Lines and Tourismé Ticino

When I got the call from my friends Tommy Wilkinson and Chris Burkard to go to the Ticino region in the southernmost region of Switzerland, I immediately said yes. I’d never heard of this place before but I had visions of high alpine trails, shepherds, cheese and landjäger amongst glorious mountains.

A quick Google search revealed some stunning imagery and some interesting information. Ticino is an area that is heavily tourist dependent and it has some economic challenges, and along with large parts of Europe, some interesting political quandaries at the moment—although Lugano is Switzerland’s third largest financial centre and provides stability to the region in terms of fiscal activities. I also discovered that three of the world’s largest Gold refineries are in the region and the 2003 Downhill World Championships were held at Lugano. However, it was gold of the bike riding variety that I was seeking!

Riding in the area didn’t seem hugely publicized but my mind continued to conjure up images of high alpine meadows with cows, farmers in lederhosen, the Swiss flag flying high and the alps reaching up to the sky.

Firstly entering Switzerland at Geneva on my Swiss International Air lines flight well rested, and filled to the brim swiss cheese and some red wine, I took a nights rest before I then flew into the tiny airport in Lugano, Switzerland on another Swiss International Air lines early morning flight. Getting the early morning twin prop over the alps was quite something, and the views over the lake coming into land were incredible. I’m used to mountains but the alps at sunrise will never get old—truly mesmerizing.

With it being late September I was dressed in long pants and a sweatshirt ready for the crisp autumn air, yet as I made my way down onto the runway and walked past the 10 private jets parked, I was hit by the hot temperatures and palm trees which made me think, “Is this really Switzerland? Am I in the right place?”.

A little more research into the climate could have been good and probably would have helped the fact I was thoroughly overdressed and sweating profusely. But surprises are good, and the surprise of where I was, and what we were about to find completely changed my perception of Switzerland.

Sitting in the south along the Italian border and almost entirely surrounded by Italy on the west, east, and south sides the Ticino region one could say has a bit of identity crisis; Is it Italy or is it Switzerland?

It feels more Italian that it is Swiss, with Italian being the primary language of the region bringing with it the laid back “tranquilo” feel of being in Italy. You’ll be more likely to find Gelato stands and pizza restaurants than cheese and Landjäger which come to mind when I think of Switzerland.

Things move slower in the south of Switzerland creating a relaxed feel, unlike any place I’ve been in the rest of the country. While the climate remains alpine, it is notably warmer than the rest of Switzerland with a high number of sunshine hours giving it a tropical alpine feel complete with palm trees.



The Ticino region is most known more for water; The towns of Locarno, Ascona, and Tegna in the center of the Lake Maggiore basin. Waterways that flow through the area have made it synonymous with cliff jumping, canyoneering, and long walks by the lake more than mountain biking and skiing. The area’s landscape is that of vast extremes; with the lowest spot in Switzerland being the Maggia river delta between Ascona and Locarno, and also the highest location in Switzerland, Dufourspitze, located on the Monte Rosa massif. Deep gorges cut through the valleys and make it one of the most famous cliff jumping areas in the world where they hold the International Cliff Diving Championships.

Ticino, it seemed, has some truly amazing stuff going on for the outdoor enthusiast .

Post coffee at the airport (you’ll see a theme here) we hit the road for an hour and headed over the pass to the town of Locarno where I had planned to meet up with photographer and dark humour king, Tommy. Whizzing past palm trees and the world famous Dimitri clown school we pulled into the town of Locarno bound for Garni Barbaté Hotel.

The maze of classic, tiny cobblestone streets quickly make you feel that you are in ancient Europe and as you weave in and out of one way streets barely wide enough for our car the romance and history starts to suck you in.

Just a few minutes outside Locarno is the tiny town of Tegna where we found Hotel Garni Barbaté, a bike hotel which is one of 12 in the area.

These hotels are catering specifically to people coming to ride. With bike storage, bike stands and access to the trails nearby, they are a huge asset to the area. Paolo Zanga who owns Garni Barbaté hotel explains he and other hotel owners in the area want to make people coming in feel welcome. Often it seems you have to carefully pick and choose your accommodation when going on a bike trip as most hotels don’t allow bikes in the rooms, but Garni Barbate had a bike room complete with a bike stand and tools ready to keep us rolling throughout our trip.

I was keen to find the crew since I was a day behind Tommy who already had a day to go meet up with Patric Käslin who runs an mtb guiding company based in the area named, “Ticino Freeride”. Coming to a new area it can be hard to find photos or information on the riding so having Patric guide us was a huge help. Being a local he has been involved with biking in the region for years and has a wicked sense of humour with a laid-back style. With a day of scouting under his belt, Tommy had an idea of what we were getting into and the first thing he said was, “You aren’t going to believe what we rode today!”.

The area really is a hidden gem being virtually unknown when it comes to mountain biking as it is overshadowed by areas nearby such as the Aosta Valley in Italy, and other places in Switzerland. The Lake Maggiore basin is covered in trails with everything from high alpine riding, to dense forests. And I was about to get my first taste of what riding in the area was like.