4X Wednesdays is the brain child of Euan Rossi – 4x pro tour rider, doctor and all round good guy. Keen to get people involved in biking from all levels and all backgrounds, Euan managed to book out Cumbernauld National BMX track for Wednesday nights. With over 100 keen riders, including Luke Cryer and Greg Williamson turning up the event proves that hardtails, having fun with your mates and the “run what you brung” vibe of mtb is thriving.