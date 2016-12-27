Descent World – Scottish Mountain Biking | Film Production | Photos | Adventure Stories

Kenta Gallagher signs for Polygon UR

Well what can we say but you heard it here first in our “Team Rumours” article that Kenta Gallagher was signing for Polygon. Big congrats from all here at DW to Kenta and wish you all the best for 2017.

Kenta Gallagher

” I’m so happy to have an opportunity on a team like this so early into my downhill career. I had planned 3 years maximum to get on a team so for it to come after the second season I’m so happy! Mainly the backing and support at races that I think will push me forward and the chance to ride with everyone in a team environment should be great! Roll on 2017! Well excited! “

