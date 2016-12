Podcast Ep.5 – Glyn O’Brien

What can you say about Glyn O’Brien? He’s stood on the Red Bull Podium, raced for the dream team of Animal Orange back in the day, had some World Cup Duel Podiums and was part of an 90’s/00’s Irish DH crew (Along with the Eyeball Lawlor, Roscoe, Andy Yoong and more) that took on the world.