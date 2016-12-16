Kielder Chiller 24hr Race – Entires live.

Cold. Wet. Dark. There’s something slightly mad about the mountain biker who takes on a 24 hour race. How about winter in Kielde Forest, Northumberland to tickle your fancy? Solo, pairs, quads or teams of 10. This competitive event will give you the chance to keep your mtb mo-jo going and challenge yourself in what can be some severely testing conditions. Bring supporters or bring your team mates and spend the weekend out on the course as you summon up the strength of mind and body to keep going.

The route will be a testing short circuit that incorporates some drags of forest tracks and plenty of single track going both up and down. If it’s windy you’ll certainly have to wrap up warm and as darkness envelopes everything for more than half the ride you’ll be delighted to have an amazing vista spread out in front of you as the sun rises in the morning. Remember you’ll be further north than a chunk of Scotland even though you’re in England!

24 hour bike riding must certainly be the ultimate test of man, machine and all that lovely kit that claims to be the latest and greatest. Not only will you have to find a way to get round the course, you’ll also have to find ingenious solutions to keep your lights working at full capacity for such an extended period of time. Bring more lights? Hydrogen chargers? USB charger in car? Choices choices. Part of the joy of these kind of events is all the planning before hand, the more you put in, the better it will go on the day/night

Don’t let the word “race” put you off. The same fun and inclusive ethos of the other High Fell Event rides will be present and anyone taking things too seriously may be thrown in the reservoir! We openly welcome those people who are coming along for the first time and want you experience to be a good one.

Timing will be by the trusted Sport Ident so you can find out exactly how you’re getting along as the day/night/day progresses. Add to that the fact that we’ll have an extensive safety team on site, prizes for all categories, t-shirt for each competitor and as much encouragement as we can possibly dish out. At 3 in the morning you may not appreciate it too much!

You can enter the event here