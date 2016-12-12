Descent World – Mountainbike news, racing, riding, bicycles & dirt

Podcast Ep. 4 – Adam Brayton and Jonny Thompson

Adam Brayton is just coming off his best season ever in downhill. He got the bit between the teeth and cracked on but what changed? Was it the new Scott whip? Or the fact that Moto enduro legend and Keswick local Johnie Walker dragged Adam along the M6 kicking and screaming to Penrith and it’s pong, to train with Fit4Racing.com‘s Jonny Thompson? Something changed for the better but let Adam tell you in his won words…alongside Jonny T for company and some bands! Click play and scroll…it’s like a story book!

Download on Itunes here

Adam Brayton, here to fight off snakes with these pythons…ladies.

www.instagram.com/adbrayton
www.hopetechnology.com

www.instagram.com/fit4racing
www.facebook.com/Fit4racing
www.fit4racing.com

Leave a Reply

The Big Picture

Descent World, Mountain Biking

@descentworld

Follow Me on Twitter

@descentworld insta

  • The ninja. Can his time be beaten? Link in profile #dannyhartsdescendbikepark
  • A piece of DH history captured by @sloopjonbee . Cortina was an Italian World Cup DH round in the year 2000. It had a notorious sllippy and chalky coloured terrain. Here we see "the aliens" bike - the V process which he designed in conjunction with Oliver Bossard. He would win the World Cup overall that year, and the world championships in 2001 at Vail and 2002 at Kaprun on this bike. Vouilloz is arguably the greatest DH rider ever.
  • Link in profile. . . #dwhotlaps #hamsterleyforest #dannyhartsdescendbikepark

Follow Us

New to site? Create an Account

Log in

Forgot password?

Already registered? Log in

Register

Forgot password?