Podcast Ep. 4 – Adam Brayton and Jonny Thompson

Adam Brayton is just coming off his best season ever in downhill. He got the bit between the teeth and cracked on but what changed? Was it the new Scott whip? Or the fact that Moto enduro legend and Keswick local Johnie Walker dragged Adam along the M6 kicking and screaming to Penrith and it’s pong, to train with Fit4Racing.com‘s Jonny Thompson? Something changed for the better but let Adam tell you in his won words…alongside Jonny T for company and some bands! Click play and scroll…it’s like a story book!

Adam Brayton, here to fight off snakes with these pythons…ladies.

