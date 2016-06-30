Endura MT500 II Jacket review

Words & Photos | Ian Linton

The Endura MT500 Mkll jacket is a highly breathable, waterproof and technically top-notch jacket from a Scottish based company, it’s designed by Scottish riders for the Scottish weather so you can bet it’s gonna keep you dry. But does it do what it says on the tin?

This is the next generation jacket from the original MT500 which in it’s own right was a class leading waterproof jacket.

What’s new?

Firstly, it’s lighter with this new ExoShell60 fabric which sets the bar high for others to follow. Here’s some techy info –

The new jacket still uses a 3-ply fabric with the membrane sandwiched between the tough outer shell and the inner wicking liner. The fabric is super light for a tough 3-ply material at only 105g per square metre and is fully taped throughout for complete waterproofing. In terms of a waterproof rating, it comes in at 18,000mm and class leading breathability of 60,000g/m2/24hrs.

One big plus from my point of view are the 2 huge pockets on the front which double up as vents, or are they vents that double up as pockets? Who cares they’re a brilliant idea!

The breast pocket is a decent size for a phone and includes a media port. Also worth a mention is the google/glasses wipe on an elastic lead, topped of with a sturdy waterproof zip.

More vents under the arms with the two way zips aiding the breathabilty on the warm, wet and muggy summer climbs.

Velcro strap adjustments at the wrists keep the sleeves nicely placed, plus they have internal stretch cuffs for added weatherproofing. These stop moisture creeping up the inner sleeve on wet days and to be honest give the feeling of a really high end product, which this is. You can either have them sitting at wrist level or use them hooked round your thumb on really horrible wet days.

The jacket has Cordura reinforcements on the shoulders to help reduce wear from backpack straps with additional silicone grippers to aid slippage and keep the straps on your shoulders and not down your arms.

The jacket’s hood is a good size and will cover a proper trail/enduro helmet, giving you full protection from the elements whilst out riding. It’s fully adjustable with via the toggles so most head types and helmets sizes will be catered for. This also applies to the general fit of the jacket as there are pull cords and toggles in all the right places.

Overall impressions

Time to cut to the chase and say what I personally think about this jacket. I must confess that when it arrived I totally fell for it and thought it was way too good a jacket to be getting wet and muddy up hills riding bikes! It took a few weeks of just walking the dog and general social use before I finally took the plunge and went riding with it.

Thanks to Trevor Worsley for the pic above taken during the practice media reccy at this years Tweedlove Vallelujah enduro. Anybody that was there that weekend will tell you just how bad the weather was, biblical at times springs to mind! It was probably the best test you could’ve thrown at the jacket and I was utterly amazed at how dry I was at the end of the day.

The only dampness was my back with wearing the camera bag which I think is something that you’ll never stop happening, lets face it 15kg’s of weight firmly pressed against your back with no breathability? Time camera bags had a good airflow built in me thinks.

Conclusion

In my view this a must buy as it not only looks great and fits really well, has awesome ventilation to keep you cool and dry and it’s a 4 season wet weather jacket with class leading breathability. I’d say it was a piece of riding kit that was a true investment that you would be thankful you had bought. Lets face it; When the weather gets as wet as it does here it’s well worth the price tag I’d say.

Colours: Black or Yellow

Sizes: S – XXL

UK Price: £169.99

More info available here: Endura MT500 ll Jacket